Drum Legend SIMON PHILLIPS Reflects On Recording JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin Album - "It Was Amazing; I Was 19 At The Time" (Video)

VRP Rocks has shared an interview clip featuring drum legend Simon Phillips, who shares how a Deep Purple legend got him involved with the Judas Priest, which led to him playing drums on their Sin After Sin album. Simon also discusses why he decided not to stay with the band despite them asking him to. He also talks about the album being referred to as the birth of the double bass drum in metal, and whether he agrees with that statement or not."

Phillips is featured in a Drumeo clip found below, released earlier this year.

Drumeo: "We showed Simon Phillips some of his iconic drum performances from throughout his storied career. Tune in for some incredible insight and stories from one of the greatest drummers in history."

Performances:

- Universal Amphitheatre 1989 (The Who)

- The Lecture 1983 (Billy Cobham & Art Blakey)

- Royal Albert Hall 1983 (Jeff Beck)

- Brixton Academy 1985 (Pete Townshend)

- "Falling In Between" Tour 2007 (Toto)

- Wembley Arena 1982 (Mike Oldfield)