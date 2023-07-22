Drum Legend TOMMY ALDRIDGE Breaks Down OZZY OSBOURNE Classic "Over The Mountain"

Drumeo has shared a new video along with the following message:

"Join Tommy Aldridge as he discusses the iconic drumming in the song 'Over The Mountain' by Ozzy Osbourne. Tommy fondly recalls the joy of performing the song live with Randy and Ozzy. He praises the song's well-constructed drum part, which follows Randy Rhoads' lead and plays itself with its unique character. Randy encouraged Tommy to add his own touch, making the performance heavier and more impactful."

Earlier this year, Drumeo shared an hour-long clip featuring Aldridge going through breakdowns on key Whitesnake and Ozzy fills. Find out what it was like working with Randy Rhoads ('You couldn't make it heavy enough for Randy'), and watch the Bonham fan perform some of his favorite tunes.