Drum Legend TOMMY ALDRIDGE Featured In One-Hour Heavy Metal Beats & Fills Drumeo Showcase (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new showcase video on drum legend Tommy Aldridge. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Tommy Aldridge is larger than life - and it's not just because of his insane showmanship or epic hair. His huge stage presence and punishing drumming have supported Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Moore, Pat Travers, Black Oak Arkansas, and more. Rockstars have handpicked Tommy over the years for his groundbreaking, now-classic drum sound. He was playing double bass runs before it was cool, and he's proudly worn his heavy metal badge before many of us were born.

In this hour-long lesson, you'll get breakdowns on key Whitesnake and Ozzy fills, find out what it was like working with Randy Rhoads ('You couldn't make it heavy enough for Randy'), and watch the Bonham fan perform some of his favorite tunes."