Drum Prodigy NANDI BUSHELL Hears DIO For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Herself To Play "Holy Diver" (Video)

Drumeo is back with a new video featuring 14 year-old British drum prodigy Nandi Bushell. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "We first learned that Nandi Bushell had never listened to Twisted Sister, and it turns out she’s also never listened to Dio! Take a sneak peek into the mind of Nandi Bushell as she listens to 'Holy Diver' by Dio for the very first time and attempts to play along. What is she listening for? How does she immediately craft an appropriate drum part? Tune in and find out!"

Nandi comments: "Being asked to perform at Drumeo studios was a massive honour for me. I wanted to have as much fun as possible and give my performances everything. I could have played it safe, but that's just not me. I like to challenge myself even if it means I don't always get it right. That's how I learn. That's how I grow. Push myself, make mistakes and enjoy the process. Yes, in a recording studio situation I probably would not have gone crazy like I did and would play for the song. But this is DRUMEO! I flew halfway around the world to be here, I was not going to just sit on a backbeat. I hope you all enjoy the insight of watching me learn, make mistakes, struggle and wear my heart on my sleeve. I had the best time visiting Vancouver, Canada flying from England and would not change a thing. Plus, I got to discover the band Dio who are amazing!"