Drum Prodigy NANDI BUSHELL Reflects On Performing At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Show, Performs FOO FIGHTERS "Learn To Fly" For Drumeo (Video)

Drumeo has shared a new video featuring British drum prodigy, Nandi Bushell, in their studio.

Drumeo: "Nandi Bushell performs 'Learn To Fly', the song she played with Foo Fighters at the 2022 Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley. Watch as she honors the legendary drummer with an incredible performance that shows her deep appreciation."

Check out Nandi's Wembley performance below.