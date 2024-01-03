Drummer BRAD WILK Says RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE “Will Not Be Touring Or Playing Live Again”

Rage Against The Machine drummer Brad Wilk says the band “will not be touring or playing live again” in a new post on social media.

He wrote on his Instagram page: "I know a lot of people are waiting for us to announce new tour dates for all the canceled RATM shows. I don't want to string people or myself along any further.

"So while there has been some communication that this may be happening in the future… I want to let you know that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will not be touring or playing live again.

"I'm sorry for those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I really wish it was…"