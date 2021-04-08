Drummer BRIAN TICHY Shares Playthrough Video Of VAN HALEN Classic "I'm The One"

Drum legend Brian Tichy, who has worked with Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne, The Dead Daisies, Billy Idol and more has posted a playthrough video of Van Halen's "I'm The One". Check it out below.

Tichy: "Alex Van Halen rules! Always been in my top three favorite drummers. Always creative add always exciting and you always know it’s him!



Modern Drummer asked me to put a video lesson together. Alex is on the cover of their most recent Legends issue, so I figured I’d give it up to him and go back to the first time we heard his awesome double bass drum shuffling. This is from Van Halen I, released back in ‘77. Such a great barn-burning track with so much groove, power and creativity on top of the relentless double kicks.



A huge thanks to Alex for all the decades of kick ass charismatic drumming, and thanks to Billy Amendola and all at Modern Drummer, Ludwig, Paiste, Remo, Canopus Snare Wire, and LAR sticks for their great products. And hats off to Leedy, as I’m using by 5x14 snare drum I’ve had since I was 9 that has a real distinctive tone to it.



Soon to come: look for an even more in-depth, complete, top to bottom video lesson breakdown of this track on my website. Right now, you can go there and sign up for Breaking Down Bonham. Rock And Roll and The Crunge are available. Drum on!"