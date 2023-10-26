Drummer CHRIS SLADE - "Phil’s The Drummer For AC/DC, There’s No Doubt About That... He’s Always Been There And He Always Should Be"

Ahead of his November 2 show at Backstage @ Green Hotel Kinross in Kinross, UK with Chris Slade’s Timeline, former AC/DC drummer Chris Slade spoke with The Courier about the gig, playing drums at 77 years of age, and more.

In the article it's revealed that Slade holds no grudges despite AC/DC bringing sticksman Phil Rudd back for their 2020 album, Power Up. “There’s no problem at all from me with that,” he says.

“Phil’s the drummer for AC/DC, there’s no doubt about that. He’s always been there and he always should be, but we have fun with some AC/DC things as well.

“We don’t play necessarily like them - nobody plays a Gibson SD like Angus, so we’re not really a tribute band. We just put on a good show even though we’re not wearing shorts.”

Read more at The Courier.

