Drummer DAVE LOMBARDO Talks Working On Movie Soundtracks - "Nothing's Going To Hold Me Back From Something I've Always Dreamed Of Doing" (Video)

Legendary Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo composer Fil Eisler recently guested on the Last Words podcast to discuss the heavy metal roots of the movie Thunder Force, as well as the movie scores that influenced them while soundtracking the film.

On getting into film scoring and working on soundtracks

Lombardo: "(It's about) Fearlessness and not caring about what anybody else says about what you do. You just go at it with your heart. Nothing's going to hold me back from something I've always dreamed of doing, or care about what anybody's opinion is. It started in 2004; (I recorded) drums for Dawn Of The Dead and that just sparked an interest. I listen to music to a movie more than I'm into the movie. I listen to the transitions, to the emotion the composer is trying to convey with music. That interest has always been there. I think if you're a musician, a metalhead just playing metal music all the time but you like other styles of music, I think it's a natural progression to go there."

On April 1st, Milan Records released the title track and lead single from Netflix’s superhero comedy film, Thunder Force.

Available everywhere now, “Thunder Force” was written by composer Fil Eisler for the film alongside Scott Ian (Anthrax) and Corey Taylor (Slipknot & Stone Sour) and features a star-studded lineup of metal legends Lzzy Hale (Halestrom), Dave Lombardo (Slayer) as well as dynamic electric cellist Tina Guo.

The track features as the end credits song to the new action comedy from writer/director Ben Falcone and starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, which premieres on Netflix Friday, April 9. It features as the lead single to the film’s original soundtrack by composer Fil Eisler, which will be released by Milan Records in conjunction with the film’s debut next Friday, April 9.

Of the track, composer Fil Eisler says, “One of the great things about scoring movies is that I get to play in a lot of different musical sandboxes and occasionally the opportunity comes up to invite in some special guests. Anthrax and Slayer played a huge part in my childhood and I’ve been a fan of both Corey [Taylor] and Lzzy [Hale] for years, so when the idea of doing an orchestral metal score came up, it was a perfect excuse to go straight to the source. Why fake it when you can work with the real originals! It was honestly one of the most outright fun experiences of my scoring career so far.”

“’Thunder Force’ kicks fucking ass,” adds the song’s cowriter and featured musician Scott Ian.

“It was awesome to work on this track with Lzzy and be a part of the film Thunder Force. It is always nice to be creative and work with other artists in the community, especially during this extended time at home. I'm excited for everyone to hear the song and see the film!” says the song’s cowriter and featured musician Corey Taylor.

“I’m beyond excited to be included on the Thunder Force soundtrack, surrounded by friends, representing the genres I love so much, Rock and Metal! You won’t know what hit you! Remember, LIGHTNING NEVER STRIKES IF YOU CAN’T FORCE THE THUNDER!” adds featured musician Lzzy Hale.

"I have had the privilege of working in the music industry for over 35 years,” says featured musician Dave Lombardo. “There is something incredibly exhilarating about performing on stage, specifically the edge that comes with the off the rails style of music I play. Working with Fil Eisler on Thunder Forcesomehow captured that same feeling. This score is a powerful musical engine. It was a pleasure to be a part of the team that helped this come to life.”

“Working with living legends on this soundtrack for a film that features two ordinary women turned superheroes has been incredible. I feel the same way whenever I pick up my electric cello and feel my own transformation from causal nerd to screaming banshee. I cannot wait for everyone to hear it!” concludes featured musician Tina Guo.

In a world where supervillains are commonplace, two estranged childhood best friends reunite after one devises a treatment that gives them powers to protect their city.

Listen to "Thunder Force" here, and watch a lyric video below: