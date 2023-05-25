Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN Talks Unleashing Creativity With MEGADETH In New Drumeo Video

Drumeo has released a new clip featuring Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren. He discusses some of the most iconic Megadeth drum parts and performs some of the band's most popular songs, revealing he has complemented the parts that the original drummers recorded on the albums.

Songs performed include "Hangar 18", "Symphony Of Destruction", "Soldier On", and "We'll Be Back". In between, Verbeuren discusses touring and recording professionally, joining Megadeth, showmanship, The Dirk Blast, and more.

On May 13th, Megadeth brought their Crush The World tour to the Avenir Centre Moncton, New Brunswick. Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Angry Again"

"We'll Be Back"

"Wake Up Dead"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Trust"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"Tornado of Souls"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?"

Encore:

"Mechanix"

Encore 2:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Crush The World Tour dates are as follows:

June

24 – Tampa, FL

July

16 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

23 – Katowice, Poland – Spodek

26 – Tallinn, Estonia – Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

28 – Oulu, Finland – Qstock 2023

29 – Kuopio, Finland – Kuopiorock

31 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

August

2 – Skanderborg – Smukfest

4 – Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

6 – Lokeren, Belgium – Lokerse Feesten

13 – Walton-On-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air

16 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Ai

17 – Pardubice, Czechia – Enteria Arena

19 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Dynamo Metal Fest

22 – Paris, France – L’Olympia

25 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Riverside Open Air Aarburg

27 – Romano d’Ezzelino, Italy – AMA Music Festival

September

1 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

9 – Alton, VA – Virginia International Raceway

22 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

23 – Plymouth, IN – Plymouth Motor Speedway

October

6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock