Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE Leaves SEPULTURA; Replacement Revealed

Brazilian heavy metal band, Sepultura, have announced the departure of drummer, Eloy Casagrande (pictured above). He will be replaced by Greyson Nekrutman (Suicidal Tendencies).

Sepultura issued the following statement earlier today:

"The 'Celebrating Life Through Death' tour, a farewell tour over the next 18 months that will celebrate the band's 40th anniversary and also its farewell to the stage.

"Beginning of December the group clearly defined the intention at the announcement, it is a 'conscious and planned death.' As poetic as it sounds, a tour of this magnitude took nearly of year of preparing and planning which would require a lot commitment, ethics and loyalty to their fans, as well as respecting for the band's history, something that is a clear priority to Andreas Kisser, Derrick Green and Paulo Xisto.

"However, on February 6th a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving Sepultura to pursue a career in another project. The band were taken by surprise, without prior warning, he immediately left the band, abandoning everything related to Sepultura.

"Luckily American virtuoso Greyson Nekrutman will take the position of Eloy Casagrande and is welcomed as the band's new drummer for the 'Celebrating Life Through Death' farewell tour."

Greyson comments: "Today I express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible opportunity to join the legendary ranks of Sepultura for their farewell tour.

"To contribute to this legacy is a privilege that fills me with both honor and excitement. Sepultura's fearless approach to exploring new territories in the metal sphere is something that I have always admired and strived to emulate in my own musical endeavors. I am eagerly looking forward to adding my own spirit and passion to the mix, to connecting with the fans who have supported the band through its evolution, and to the electrifying experiences we'll create together on stage. Here's to the new chapters we'll write together, to the stages we'll conquer, and to the powerful music we'll unleash upon the world."

In a separate post, Eloy Casagrande states: "I would like to announce my departure from Sepultura. Being part of the biggest Brazilian metal band was one of the best experiences of my life. I just want to thank the band and crew members.

It was a story of almost 13 years, in which I had the opportunity to learn and contribute with every song, show and recording. These were years of great dedication, intensity and commitment. We did 3 studio albums very well received by the critics, countless shows on 5 continents and a lot of stories to tell. So, first of all, I reiterate my thanks to Sepultura and the fans for everything we’ve been through.

Maybe for the band’s fans it doesn’t make sense at this point, but decisions needed to be made thinking about new cycles that will come. We are made of choices and they are not always easy. My departure will never erase my respect and gratitude to the band.

There is a lot to come and I hope to continue making a lot of music and art. See you on the road."

Sepultura's Celebrating Life Through Death farewell tour itinerary can be found here.

(Top photo - Drum)