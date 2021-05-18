Drummer LES BINKS Talks Being Unable To Perform On KK's PRIEST Debut Album, Looks Back On His Career With JUDAS PRIEST (Video)

K.K Downing, founding member of Judas Priest, officially launched KK’s Priest in 2020. This all new band features some very familiar faces. The band features Downing, ex-Judas Priest members Tim “Ripper” Owens on vocals, who fronted the band for eight years, and Les Binks who was the drummer on the studio albums Stained Class and Killing Machine and the live album Unleashed In The East. They are joined by Tony Newton (Voodoo Six) on bass, and A.J. Mills (Hostile) on guitar.

In a new interview with The Metal Voice, however, Binks revealed that he didn't perform on the debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner, due to an injury. Drum tracks were recorded instead by Sean Elg from Cage and Deathriders

Binks: "The recording sessions were set up, and I had a bit of a nasty accident and injured my wrist, which was really bad timing. I didn't wanna delay the whole thing because I knew K.K. was anxious to get out on the road, so I suggested that they use another drummer so the album could carry on and be done. I thought I just got a nasty sprain, but it turned out to be a hairline fracture, so it took quite a few months to heal properly. That was quite some time ago, obviously. And then, of course, the COVID thing happened, which screwed everything up. I spoke to K.K. recently and he's asked me if I would still like to be involved, and I said, 'Yeah.' So there may be something we can work out where I do a guest spot or something. But, as I said, no actual tour dates have been announced, and so everything's in that sort of uncertain stage at the moment because nobody knows how this pandemic is gonna work out."

KK's Priest recently announced their debut album, Sermons Of The Sinner. Pre-order / pre-save options are now available here. An exclusive autographed limited edition silver vinyl LP version with bonus CD is available.

Cover artwork and tracklist can be viewed below, along with the official video for the debut single "Hellfire Thunderbolt".

Downing: "We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavour of the sound and showcases the amazing players I've got in this band. We can't wait for the fans to hear the record."

Tracklist:

"Incarnation"

"Hellfire Thunderbolt"

"Sermons Of The Sinner"

"Sacerdote Y Diablo"

"Raise Your Fists"

"Brothers Of The Road"

"Metal Through And Through"

"Wild And Free"

"Hail For The Priest"

"Return Of The Sentinel"

Downing previously stated: "We are incredibly excited and totally ready for the launch of what we consider to be an exceptional and important record; we sincerely hope that you will agree!"