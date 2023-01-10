Drummer MATT SORUM Guest DJs This Week On Sirius XM's Tom Petty Radio

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame drummer, Matt Sorum, is this week's Guest DJ on Sirius XM's Tom Petty Radio.

Matt is most known for his time spent in Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver and The Cult. He recently recorded a cool cover version of "I Won't Back Down" with Blake Shelton on vocals, Joe Walsh on guitar, Timothy B. Schmit from The Eagles on bass and Sorum on drums, in part to help raise money and awareness for "Miraculous Love Kids," a nonprofit music school that has protected and educated hundreds of young women who have faced harsh violence and extreme gender discrimination in their native Afghanistan.

(Photo - Jonas Akerlund)