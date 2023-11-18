Drummer Phil Rudd Donating AC/DC Memorabilia To Help Partner Dying From Stage 4 Breast Cancer

According to New Zealand’s Stuff, AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is selling off his kit, with proceeds going to the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

“I’d give it all up, throw it on a bonfire, if it meant it would give Toni more time.”

Toni Wilson, Rudd’s close friend of 15 years from Edgecumbe, has terminal stage 4 breast cancer.

Six months ago, she was given six months to live. Doctors say she “will be lucky to make it until Christmas,” Rudd told Stuff.

“She’s the love of my life. My best friend. All the money in the world can buy you things, but it can’t buy you time,” Rudd breaks down, struggling with emotion, as he reaches for Toni’s hand.

Although he can’t buy them more time together, Rudd wanted to do something positive.

He’s selling off his AC/DC gear and memorabilia before Christmas, and donating the money to the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.

He’s even throwing in one of his sports cars, as well as drumsticks he played on infamous songs such as It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock ’N’ Roll) and Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.

Read more at New Zealand’s Stuff.



