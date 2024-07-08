Drummer ROY MAYORGA Joining JERRY CANTRELL On Summer 2024 Tour

Drummer Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour, Ministry, Soulfly) will sit behind the kit for Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell this summer. Cantrell's solo band will be special guests on Bush's Loaded Greatest Hits Tour, which is comprised of 31 dates across North America, beginning on July 26th at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon, and culminating on September 15th at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

A statement from Mayorga reads: "Super excited to announce that I’ll be hitting the road this Summer with Jerry Cantrell supporting Bush for their Loaded Greatest Hits Tour. Which means I’ll be taking a break from Ministry for a while, but I shall return at some point. Look forward to rocking out with you all Summer."

Catch Bush, Jerry Cantrell, and Candlebox live at the following shows:

July

26 - Hayden Homes Amphtitheatre - Bend, OR

27 - BECU Live at Northern Quest - Airway Heights, WA

31 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

August

1 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

3 - Copeland Park - La Crosse, WI

4 - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

6 - McGrath Amphitheatre - Cedar Rapids, IA

7 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

9 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

10 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO - SOLD OUT

13 - Jacobs Pavilion - Cleveland, OH

14 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI

17 - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY

19 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

23 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ

24 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT

26 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC

27 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC

29 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

30 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

September

1 - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

4 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

5 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

7 - Choctaw Casino - Durant, OK - SOLD OUT

8 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

11 - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

13 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU - San Diego, CA

14 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

15 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

