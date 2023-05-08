Drummer SCOT COOGAN Back With ACE FREHLEY On Stage In Jamestown - "This Is The First Time We've Played Together In Five Years," Says Former KISS Guitarist; Video

Veteran drummer, Scot Coogan, was back on stage with Ace Frehley for the first time in five years on April 29 at Reg Lenna Center For The Arts in Jamestown, NY. YouTube user, Marcus Leeper, has posted video of the full show, which can be viewed below.

Introducing the KISS classic, "Love Gun", Frehley told the audience: "I don't know if anybody noticed, but I got my old drummer back, Scoty Coogan. He played with me for 10 years... then we parted company. Actually, this is the first time we've played together, this weekend, in five years."

Coogan took to Instagram to share the photo below, captioned, "And… This Happened…"