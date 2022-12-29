Drummer TOMMY ALDRIDGE Breaks Down OZZY OSBOURNE Classic "Crazy Train"; Video

In the video below, courtesy of Drumeo, former Ozzy Osbourne drummer Tommy Aldridge shows you how he played "Crazy Train" live. And it's not what you'd expect!

"If anyone led me up the primrose path, it was Randy Rhoads.”

Tommy is known for many things - playing with Whitesnake, Motörhead, and Yngwie Malmsteen to name a few - but he arguably made some of his biggest impressions backing Ozzy Osbourne in the '80s, joining Ozzy's band for the 1981 Blizzard Of Ozz tour and tracking drums on 1983's Bark At The Moon and several live recordings.

A heavy-hitting rock guru through and through, you can imagine how Tommy translated Ozzy's songs to the stage.