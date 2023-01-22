Drummer TOMMY ALDRIDGE Breaks Down WHITESNAKE Classic "Here I Go Again"; Video

Ozzy Osbourne, Yngwie Malmsteen, Ted Nugent, Gary Moore, and Thin Lizzy could tell you what it was like working with larger-than-life drummer Tommy Aldridge. But David Coverdale – Whitesnake’s recently retired frontman – has spent the most time with Aldridge, who has drummed for Whitesnake since 2013 and was a band member from 2003-2007 and 1987-1990.

“He’s a great and well-loved drummer,” Coverdale said in a 2013 interview when Aldridge rejoined Whitesnake. The wild-haired character is now 71 years old and playing better than ever. In the video below, courtesy of Drumeo, he breaks down Whitesnake’s hit “Here I Go Again”.