“Due To Intolerable Stage Antics” MARDUK Switch Bassists

Swedish black metal trailblazers, Marduk, have announced the departure of bassist, Joel Lindholm. He'll be replaced for upcoming shows by the band's former bassist, Magnus "Devo" Andersson.

Says Marduk: "Following a variety of intolerable stage antics by a very drunk Joel at Incineration Fest last week, he has vacated his position in the band. Our old friend and bass player Devo has agreed to step in on a temporary basis, so this is unlikely to affect any of upcoming shows."



Upcoming Marduk live dates are listed below.

May

27-28 - Thronefest - Kuurne, Belgium

June

8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden

15 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

July

2 - Pitfest - Emmen, Netherlands

13-15 - Area 53 - Leoben, Austria

August

1 - Metaldays - Velenje, Slovenia

3 - Beyond the Gates - Bergen, Norway

2-6 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Râșnov, Romania

9-12 - Brutal Assault - Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic

18 - Motocultor - Carhaix, France

16-19 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany