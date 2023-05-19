“Due To Intolerable Stage Antics” MARDUK Switch Bassists
May 19, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Swedish black metal trailblazers, Marduk, have announced the departure of bassist, Joel Lindholm. He'll be replaced for upcoming shows by the band's former bassist, Magnus "Devo" Andersson.
Says Marduk: "Following a variety of intolerable stage antics by a very drunk Joel at Incineration Fest last week, he has vacated his position in the band. Our old friend and bass player Devo has agreed to step in on a temporary basis, so this is unlikely to affect any of upcoming shows."
Upcoming Marduk live dates are listed below.
May
27-28 - Thronefest - Kuurne, Belgium
June
8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sölvesborg, Sweden
15 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
July
2 - Pitfest - Emmen, Netherlands
13-15 - Area 53 - Leoben, Austria
August
1 - Metaldays - Velenje, Slovenia
3 - Beyond the Gates - Bergen, Norway
2-6 - Rockstadt Extreme Fest - Râșnov, Romania
9-12 - Brutal Assault - Fortress Josefov, Czech Republic
18 - Motocultor - Carhaix, France
16-19 - Summer Breeze - Dinkelsbühl, Germany