DUFF MCKAGAN On Creating And Releasing Solo Material - "I Probably Have Three Records Ready To Go"; Audio

Duff McKagan recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, Duff talks about recording new solo music and recent collaborations.

SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, hosted by Eddie Trunk, airs daily at 3 PM, ET on SiriusXM's Faction Talk. Audio clip and transcription below, courtesy of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation.

On making and releasing new solo music:

"So I do have a lot more songs. And Eddie, that was a year ago you and I talked at Power Trip, more than that. So I do have a lot more songs recorded and done since then. So probably I have three, I mean, seriously, like three records ready to go. And because I have my own studio, it's almost a disease man. It's four minutes from my house and I can go and record that riff and melody I wrote last night, today. So, but yeah, in recording all of these songs, to your point, I do, you know, I got punk rock songs in there. I got all kinds of songs in there. And for this tour I'd written a song, the working title's called 'Heroes'. It's not Bowie's 'Heroes'. It's my own song. And I recorded it in July.

"And Martin, my producer said, 'You know, you should try doing 'Heroes' by Bowie as well.' Like, we just got on that just because of the name, working title, my other song. And we recorded it and it came out pretty cool, you know, and, what are we gonna use this for? I don't know. I don't know. And right before I did the European tour, we released my version of David Bowie's 'Heroes'. So there was kind of something new, something fresh out there for the audience right before the tour. Then right before this American tour, what, last Friday or something, for me, you know my background and for me to have Lee Ving from Fear opening for me on the East Coast gigs is just, you know, it's like the best thing that could ever happen. And so one of these songs, my manager Brian, came up with the idea of having Lee co-sing the song with me. And it was a song called 'All Turning Loose' I had, so we did that.

"And then on the West Coast I have Joey Shithead from DOA, which was like my KISS in 1978, 1979, DOA was the biggest thing in the Northwest. And so Joey Shithead, we had another song called 'My Name Is Bob', and we had 'em co-sing that. And we put those out last Friday. And we're gonna have like a cool seven inch vinyl single for it available on the tour."

McKagan is heralding the US kickoff of his Lighthouse Tour ’24 with the recent premiere of three new songs that see him joined by a trio of iconic punk legends set to accompany him on select dates of the upcoming headline run. All three songs are available now. "All Turning Loose" (Feat. Lee Ving) and "My Name Is Bob" (Feat. Joey Shithead) will be on an exclusive 7” available on this tour.

“'All Turning Loose' seems to highlight those times in life that you just wanna pull your fuckin’ hair out! Lee Ving adds his pure brilliance...and it makes me so happy!” says Duff McKagan. “'My Name Is Bob' is a fun rocker that seemed to write itself one day. Having Joey Shithead be my compatriot along for the ride is one of the best things that could ever happen.”

“Witness the power and glory from Duff & Co on the forthcoming single 'All Turning Loose'," says Lee Ving. “Don’t miss it (especially with me singing on it)! Range War is honored to play upcoming shows with Duff McKagan this November. Keep an eye out for surprises! Don’t miss your chance to see Range War on its first tour in over 35 years! We look forward to seeing you all there!”

“Hey it was great to be invited to sing on 'My Name Is Bob',” says Joey Shithead. “It’s a great story about how messed up life can be for the average person. Duff hit the nail directly on the head with this one. My name is Joe but I’m glad to help kick ass in the name of Bob! Ya Hey!!!”

The US leg of McKagan’s Lighthouse Tour ’24 gets underway on November 4 at Boston, MA’s Paradise Rock Club. Highlights include intimate shows at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (November 6), Chicago, IL’s Outset (November 8), and Denver, CO’s Bluebird Theater (November 10), all of which will see support from Lee Ving’s Range War, marking the first live performances from the famed Fear founder’s groundbreaking country-punk outfit in over three decades.

Lighthouse Tour ‘24 then hits Los Angeles, CA’s historic El Rey Theatre (November 13) with support from acclaimed singer-songwriter Grace McKagan, before wrapping up at Portland, OR’s Aladdin Theater (November 18) and Seattle, WA’s The Showbox (November 20) joined by extremely rare solo acoustic performances by legendary D.O.A. co-founder Joey “Shithead” Keithley.

Tour dates:

Tour dates:

November

4 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club †

6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge †

8 - Chicago, IL - Outset †

10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater †

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey ^

18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater +

20 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox +

† with Lee Ving’s Range War

^ with Grace McKagan

+ with Joe “Joey Shithead” Keithley