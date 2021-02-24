DUFF MCKAGAN's Pre-GUNS N' ROSES Band THE LIVING To Release Previously Unheard Collection Of Songs, The Living: 1982; "Two Generation Stand" Lyric Video Streaming

Seattle punk pioneers The Living - which featured a 17-year-old Duff McKagan on guitar, frontman/vocalist John Conte, Todd Fleischman on bass and Greg Gilmore on drums - will be releasing a collection of previously unheard songs, entitled The Living: 1982, on April 16. Pre-order options are available here, and you can watch a lyric video for the song "Two Generation Stand" below.

The Living: 1982 will be released via Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard’s Loosegroove label. Says Gossard: "It doesn’t matter what year this music was recorded cause it is undeniable... but the fact that Duff, Greg, Todd, and John created these fully realized songs in 1982 gives credence to the idea that this band, The Living, are ground zero for the Seattle sound."

Tracklisting:

"A Promise"

"Two Generation Stand"

"Live By The Gun"

"A Song For You"

"No Thanks"

"Life Is A Terror"

"I Want"

"Two Generation Stand" lyric video: