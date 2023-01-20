DUFF McKAGAN Says GUNS N' ROSES Will Play The 2023 Edition Of Britain's Legendary Glastonbury Festival

NME is reporting that Guns N’ Roses bassist, Duff McKagan, has seemingly confirmed that the band will play this year’s Glastonbury Festival, the five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, England.

Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show, Three Chords & The Truth, McKagan discussed Guns N’ Roses’ upcoming summer plans, which include a huge London gig in Hyde Park a week after this year’s Glastonbury.

While discussing the summer plans, McKagan discussed the London show, then adding: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” He offered no further explanation.

Listen to the audio clip of the interview here, as pointed out by a fan on Reddit.

As mentioned above, Guns N’ Roses will headline American Express® presents BST Hyde Park for the very first time on Friday, June 30. Check out the Nightrain packages here.