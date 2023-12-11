DUFF McKAGAN Talks Playing With SLASH – “He Never Plays A Song Or Solo The Same Every Night”

Duff McKagan spoke to Riff X’s Metal XS and was about his relationship with his Guns N’ Roses bandmate Slash.

Duff calls Slash “the most amazing guitar player on the planet.”

He says, "I still marvel like nightly playing with him because never plays a song or a solo the same every night, any night, any given night. It's always different, always something I'm, like, 'Dude, where did you come up with that in the last 48 hours? We just played two nights ago. Now you're playing some completely different theme and they're all cool.' And so I really respect him. And I learned a lot as a guitar player myself, just watching him, watching chord choices. If you sometimes see me looking at his fretboard, if you see Guns N' Roses live, I'm learning some chords. Like, 'Oh, that's interesting. What is that?' So I keep doing that. And that comes from where we were 19, 20 years old, like, 'Oh, what is those chords?' So some things just never change."

On the heels of the release of his latest solo record, Lighthouse, Guns N' Roses bassist, Duff McKagan performed at Easy Street Records in Seattle, Washington on Friday, December 8. Fan-filmed video from the event can be viewed below.

Duff McKagan is a great American songwriter. His extraordinary 40-year musical journey has taken him from tiny punk clubs to sold-out world stadium tours. Along the way he’s become a founding member of Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver and has most recently collaborated with legends including Ozzy Osbourne and Iggy Pop, and has produced a versatile catalogue of solo material.

McKagan’s new album, Lighthouse, is a homespun, heartfelt celebration of life in the round. It’s the first full selection from a session of more than 60 songs McKagan recorded at his studio in Seattle between 2019 and 2022. By turns personal and philosophical, intimate and anthemic, the album captures the essence of McKagan’s four decades at the beating heart of American music.

Tracklisting:

"Lighthouse"

"Longfeather"

"Holy Water"

"I Saw God On 10th St"

"Fallen"

"Forgiveness"

"Just Another Shakedown"

"Fallen Ones"

"Hope" (Feat. Slash)

"I Just Don’t Know" (Feat. Jerry Cantrell)

"Lighthouse" (Reprise) (Feat. Iggy Pop)

