DUG PINNICK - Bass Icon And KING’S X Frontman To Release Fifth Solo Album, Joy Bomb, In October

Legendary bassist and King’s X frontman, dUg Pinnick, is gearing up to add another highlight to his storied career, releasing his fifth solo album, Joy Bomb, on October 15 via Rat Pak Records. The upcoming album is dUg’s first solo album of new material since 2013’s Naked and features thirteen brand new tracks. Joy Bomb is available for pre-order in various configurations on all formats here.

“Joy Bomb is a collection of tunes I've been writing for the last two years,” dUg says. “The pandemic has made me go deeper into myself and how to deal with everything and everyone in a new way. These songs are all about truth the way I see it, and I'm thankful that at 71 I can still make music that hopefully matters. Joy Bomb is my latest offer.”

From the charging rhythms of album opener “Jon Boy” all the way through the barnstorming closing track “Making Sense Of The Bones,” dUg proves that age is nothing to him and provides an album packed with the groove, swagger, and soul that he has honed and perfected over his extensive career. dUg’s ability to combine a multitude of his influences into one seamless offering is on full display, tapping into everyone from Rage Against The Machine to Sly Stone to Black Sabbath. “A Long Way From Home,” “Like A Wolf,” and “The Poison” show why dUg is still one of the best in metal and rock, while “I Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Social Distancing,” and “Long Live Love” exemplify his ability to think outside the box and expand his range.

Joy Bomb tracklisting:

"Jon Boy"

"A Long Way From Home"

"Key Changer"

"Equally Divided"

"I Can’t Fight This Feeling"

"Like A Wolf"

"Social Distancing"

"Love And Fear"

"Long Live Love"

"Slaves"

"The Poison"

"Making Sense Of The Bones"

"Like A Wolf" (Reprise)