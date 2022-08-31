DUG PINNICK Provides Track By Track Overview Of New KING'S X Album; Three Sides Of One Band Interview, Part 4 Streaming (Video)

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, will release their 13th studio album, Three Sides Of One, on September 2, representing their first new music in 14 years.

Today, the band release Part 3 of a band interview series in support of the upcoming release. Watch two videos below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Meanwhile, dUg Pinnick has provided a track-by-track overview of the new album, discussing the lyrical inspiration behind each song and explaining how the group came up with the music. Check it out at Songfacts.

Three Sides Of One will be available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet & as Digital Album. There will also be a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork. Pre-order here.

During 2019, the members congregated at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, CA with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin to bring Three Sides Of One to life. Despite consistent touring, they hadn’t cut a new LP since 2008. Nevertheless, the guys picked up where they left off. Creative confidant and collaborator Wally Farkas rolled through, and they channelled their incredible chemistry on tape.

Tracklisting:

"Let It Rain"

"Flood Pt. 1"

"Nothing But The Truth"

"Give It Up"

"All God’s Children"

"Take The Time"

"Festival"

"Swipe Up"

"Holidays"

"Watcher"

"She Called Me Home"

"Every Everywhere"

"All God’s Children" video:

"Give It Up" lyric video:

"Let It Rain":

(Photo - Mark Weiss)