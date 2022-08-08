DUG PINNICK Says New KING'S X Album Is Not A Comeback - "We Never Left... We Just Didn’t Make A Record"

The legendary King’s X, comprised of dUg Pinnick, Ty Tabor & Jerry Gaskill, will release their 13th studio album, Three Sides Of One, on September 2, representing their first new music in 14 years. MyGlobalMind's Robert Cavuoto spoke with dUg Pinnick about the creation of the new album, their collaborative effort, and the magic of how he creates music. Read an excerpt below.

Robert Cavuoto: It’s a pleasure to speak with you again for this King’s X release. We spoke twice last fall. Once for Grinder Blues and then for your solo album, Joy Bomb. After 14 years, is this a King’s X comeback album, or have you guys never left?

dUg Pinnick: "We never left. We just didn’t make a record [laughing]. I think “comeback” is such an overrated word. Nobody comes back!"

Cavuoto: I am fortunate to be one of the first to hear King’s X’s music in 14 years. Why has the wait been so long, the fans?

Pinnick: "The band didn’t wait to make a record because they didn’t feel we could make anything better than what we had done in the past. We also didn’t want to disappoint anybody. When they were ready, I was always ready to create anytime; I had no problems. I had to wait on them. So, I did three KXM records, two Grinder Blues records, two Pinnick, Gales & Pridgen records, two solo records, and a Tres Mts record."

Cavuoto: You have been quite busy.

Pinnick: "I keep busy. A lot of people thought that maybe I was holding the band back! I’m not going to sit at home and twiddle my thumbs for 14 years! We are touring and playing all the time. It’s just the life of a rock & roll player!"

Read the complete interview at MyGlobalMind.com.

King's X recently launched of a series of band interviews. Watch below, as the group discuss what went into making their new album:

Of the new album, dUg comments: “When I think of it, King’s X feels like a couple of old best friends coming together, shooting the shit, and having a good time, it’s instinctual. When I would listen to demo tapes of Jerry and Ty for the record, it gave me a great perspective on how blessed I am to be in King’s X. What they did on Three Sides of One sounded so good. For as familiar as it is, it’s like I’m in a new band.”

Ty adds: This time, we sat around, listened to each other’s ideas, and would collectively say, ‘Let’s work on that’. It was the most enjoyable album I’ve personally ever recorded in my entire life, period.”

Jerry continues: “I’ll cherish what we did in my heart forever. Everything lined up perfectly.”

Three Sides Of One will be available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet & as Digital Album. There will also be a Limited Deluxe 180g Orange/Red Marble 2LP+CD+LP-booklet that also includes a poster and a hand-numbered print, as well as an exclusive variant of the front cover artwork. Pre-order here.

During 2019, the members congregated at Black Sound Studio in Pasadena, CA with Emmy Award-winning producer Michael Parnin to bring Three Sides Of One to life. Despite consistent touring, they hadn’t cut a new LP since 2008. Nevertheless, the guys picked up where they left off. Creative confidant and collaborator Wally Farkas rolled through, and they channelled their incredible chemistry on tape.

Tracklisting:

"Let It Rain"

"Flood Pt. 1"

"Nothing But The Truth"

"Give It Up"

"All God’s Children"

"Take The Time"

"Festival"

"Swipe Up"

"Holidays"

"Watcher"

"She Called Me Home"

"Every Everywhere"

"Give It Up" lyric video:

"Let It Rain":

(Photo - Derek Soto)