DURBIN Release Music Video For "The Worshipper - 1897"

Powerhouse vocalist James Durbin's band, Durbin, have released a video for "The Worshipper - 1897", featured on the band's new album, Screaming Steel, released back in February via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below:

James Durbin's journey into the music industry gained widespread attention during his appearance on Season 10 of American Idol, where he fearlessly championed heavy metal. On the finale, he shared the stage with legendary metal icons Judas Priest for unforgettable renditions of "Livin' After Midnight" and "Breaking The Law."

Throughout his career, Durbin has collaborated with an impressive array of musicians, including Stevie Wonder, Don Was, Zakk Wylde, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe, Bob Babbitt of The Funk Brothers, and Steel Panther, among others.

Order Screaming Steel here.

Screaming Steel tracklisting:

"Made Of Metal"

"Screaming Steel"

"Where They Stand"

"Hallows"

"Power Of The Reaper"

"Blazing High"

"Beyond The Night"

"The Worshipper - 1897"

"Tear Them Down"

"Rebirth"

"Power Of The Reaper" (Acoustic Version) Bonus Track Japan

"Hallows" video:

"Screaming Steel" video:

- Produced By : Aldo Lonobile

- Recorded By: Aldo Lonobile, Eric J Peterson & James Durbin

- Mixed By: Aldo Lonobile

- Mastered By: Aldo Lonobile

Band members:

Vocals - James Durbin (USA)

Guitars - Aldo Lonobile (Italy)

Guitars - Luca Birotto (Italy)

Bass – Mike Roberts (USA)

Drums – Marco Sacchetto (Italy)

Solos:

“Blazing High” & “Hallows” - Jadran “Conan” Gonzales (USA)

“Tear Them Down” - Taylor Washington (USA)

“Power Of The Reaper” - Jon Yadon Jr. (USA)

“Screaming Steel” & “Made Of Metal” - Dylan Rose (USA)

“Blazing High” & “Beyond The Night” – Moksha (USA)

“Where They Stand” - Aldo Lonobile (Italy)