DUSK Streaming First New Album In 28 Years; Audio

Wisconsin, US-based doom-death masters, Dusk, have unveiled their upcoming album, Dissolve Into Ash, and it is now available for streaming below. It is the band’s first full-length album in 28 years, following on from the debut ...Majestic Thou in Ruin, which was originally released in 1995.

Steve Crane, Dusk vocalist and bassist, described the new album: “Birthed out of the Covid pandemic, the inspiration of the material for this release was an overall sadness. The purpose of this album is to somehow musically equate the overall demise of mankind; an almost apocalyptic/end days atomosphere. The title Dissolve into Ash was derived from an ancient Latin funeral dirge entitled “Dies Irae”.

“The section of the chant focused on is translated into English as:

The Day of Wrath,

that Day Will Dissolve the World in Ashes

How great will be the Quaking

When the Judge is about to Come

“This verse contains the overall feeling of being overwhelmed by this life and the mental torment that exists during these times. This is the darkest album that Dusk has ever recorded. Exploring the deepest depressive depths of the soul.

"The opening track 'Beacon Obscured' embraces the entire inspiration for the release. The song opens with a doom-laden intercessory moan that encompasses the full desolation of mankind, then progresses toward a hauntingly original rendition of 'Dies Irae' performed by Dana Ignarski.

"The other tracks feature raw and brutal vocals mixed that seem to have found new life. Musically this album contains the obvious death/doom riffs, and progresses to some slight black metal influences.

"The band worked tirelessly to try to make the sound as massive as possible without sounding overproduced. Dusk also tried to stay true to their old school death doom roots, since not having recorded a full length since 1995, and at the same time ushering in a new modern version of the band. Fans of old school and new fans who never heard of Dusk should be pleased with the result."

Dissolve Into Ash will be available on CD via Dark Symphonies / The Crypt Vinyl and on tape via Dread Records from December 18. The vinyl versions (Black, Cloudy & Smoke LPs) will be available from March 4. The release will be distributed through Dark Descent Records. The album was produced by David Pietila at SourceTrack Studio.

Tracklisting:

"Beacon Obscured"

"The Dim Divide"

"Ancient Passage"

"Libations Offered"

"The Promise Passed"

"Shrouded In Mist"

"Dormant Form"

"An Aerial View"

Album stream:

"Beacon Obscured" video: