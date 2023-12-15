DUST BOLT Fuses Disco And Thrash In “Disco Nnection” Single

February 23, 2024 will see German metal frontrunners Dust Bolt strike back with their new studio album, Sound & Fury, via AFM Records, unleashing a record that refines and noisily redefines the band's sound for a new era. Pre-order the album here.

Following previously-released album appetizers such as the furious title track, or songs such as "I Witness", "New Flame" and the powerful metal-meets-hard rock anthem "Burning Pieces", today, Dust Bolt are premiering a music video for their new single "Disco Nnection".

"What should I say about Disco nnection?! I think the song says it all. This tune takes you to the depths of Munich‘s night clubs and Freddie‘s legacy. Munich is a holy place - somehow- when it comes to music history. Queen, Zeppelin, Rainbow, they all recorded their albums - and partied here," Dust Bolt frontman Lenny B. explains.

"During the pandemic I became really attracted to the world of Quincy Jones’ music and work. I kinda fell in love with ‘70s music, listening to a lot of disco, pop and soul from that era. They all had at least one thing in common: great musicianship and magical musical passion on their instruments and as a band playing together.

“The next day I stepped into the rehearsal room, we had this heavy riff. Straightforward. Metal as hell. It was obvious. We needed to add a disco beat. Disco & THRASH? Yep. When everybody says, something can’t be done, all you gotta do is turn around and say 'watch me.’ The defiance against conventional norms adds a powerful touch, echoing the spirit of innovation & rock ‘n’ roll.”

Written during those isolated months of pandemic lockdown, the new record represents the peak of the band’s creativity, and a major leap forward in every department. The first Dust Bolt record to feature new bassist Tom Liebing, alongside Lenny Bruce, guitarist Florian Dehn and drummer Nico Remann, Sound & Fury grew from a long period of self-reflection that began when the world shut down.

Although still rooted in thrash and old school metal, the new record adds dazzling colour and diversity to the band’s trademark sound. With pummelling grooves, spine-tingling dynamics and a startling, part-melodic vocal performance from Lenny Bruce ( who also produced and recorded the new album with an analogue mix by Moritz Enders [Revolverheld, Silbermond]), the new songs mark the beginning of a new era of Dust Bolt destruction. Simultaneously catchier than any previous record and grittier and heavier than before, Sound & Fury is the sound of a great band realising their full potential.

"Starting the process for this record one and a half years ago, we had literally nothing. No money, no budgets, no label, no nothing. Nothing, but a vision. A vision and us," the four-piece recently revealed. "That´s how we started recordings drums in Berlin and that’s how we continued, doing it all by ourself in the end, having me producing the album together with a friend (and so felt fifth band member) in a basement in Munich. Finally, we couldn’t be happier than getting Moritz Enders for the Mix & Mastering on board, too, closing the circle to our ideas and vision. This album marks the beginning of a new era for Dust Bolt. For metal in and from Germany. This is just the beginning."

Tracklist:

"Leave Nothing Behind"

"I Witness"

"I Am The One"

"New Flame"

"Burning Pieces"

"Sound And Fury"

"Love & Reality"

"Bluedeep"

"Disco Nnection"

"You Make Me Feel (Nothing)"

"Feel The Storm"

"Little Stone"

"Disco Nnection":

"Burning Pieces" video:

"New Flame" lyric video:

"Sound And Fury" video:

"I Witness" video: