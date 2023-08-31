DUST BOLT Presents "Sound And Fury" Music Video; New Album Due In February 2024

Following their recent signing with AFM Records and a first single, "I Witness", taken off their upcoming new album, today, Bavarian modern metal act Dust Bolt has unleashed a music video for the thunderous album anthem "Sound And Fury"! The band will release their much-awaited, fifth studio album, titled Sound & Fury, on February 23, 2024. The pre-sale is now available at this location.

"'Sound And Fury' was created during the probably darkest and most difficult time for the band," Dust Bolt reveals. "First time in our lives, since we were kids, we were somehow separated from another and the dream we lived together seemed to be stopped. It was during the pandemic days, when the band even decided to take a break from one another, when (guitarist) Flo came up with this beautiful piece of music - not knowing how he would channel and express our feelings, leading to (vocalist / guitarist) LB putting some Dust Bolt unusual, but heartfelt vocals on it and having (drummer) Nico introducing a disco beat to a metal song in the end. We didn’t know what was happening - we just did it. We did know, there’d be a million voices saying we can’t put this up on a Dust Bolt record. But more than that we knew, as long as we stick together, we can do anything the *** we want. 'Sound And Fury' is a story about friendship, struggle, and inner turmoil. 'Sound And Fury' is a story about us. 'Sound And Fury' is a different, open and honest Dust Bolt, sharing their emotion with you and your friends."

February 2024 will see the Germans release their fifth album, Sound & Fury, via AFM Records, an album that refines and noisily redefines the Dust Bolt sound for a new era. Written during those isolated months of pandemic lockdown, the new record represents the peak of the band’s creativity, and a major leap forward in every department. The first Dust Bolt record to feature new bassist Tom Liebing, alongside Lenny Bruce, guitarist Florian Dehn and drummer Nico Remann, Sound & Fury grew from a long period of self-reflection that began when the world shut down.

Although still rooted in thrash and old school metal, the new record adds dazzling colour and diversity to the band’s trademark sound. With pummelling grooves, spine-tingling dynamics and a startling, part-melodic vocal performance from Lenny Bruce ( who also produced and recorded the new album with an analogue mix by Moritz Enders [Revolverheld, Silbermond]), the new songs mark the beginning of a new era of Dust Bolt destruction. Simultaneously catchier than any previous record and grittier and heavier than before, Sound & Fury is the sound of a great band realising their full potential.

"Starting the process for this record one and a half years ago, we had literally nothing. No money, no budgets, no label, no nothing. Nothing, but a vision. A vision and us," the four-piece recently revealed. "That´s how we started recordings drums in Berlin and that’s how we continued, doing it all by ourself in the end, having me producing the album together with a friend (and so felt fifth band member) in a basement in Munich. Finally, we couldn’t be happier than getting Moritz Enders for the Mix & Mastering on board, too, closing the circle to our ideas and vision. This album marks the beginning of a new era for Dust Bolt. For metal in and from Germany. This is just the beginning."

Tracklist:

"Leave Nothing Behind"

"I Witness"

"I Am The One"

"New Flame"

"Burning Pieces"

"Sound And Fury"

"Love & Reality"

"Bluedeep"

"Disco Nnection"

"You Make Me Feel (Nothing)"

"Feel The Storm"

"Little Stone"