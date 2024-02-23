DUST BOLT Release “I Am The One” Single; Sound & Fury Album Out Now

German modern metal act Dust Bolt have released their brand new, much discussed studio album, Sound & Fury, out now on AFM Records.

Since their formation in 2007, Dust Bolt have been resolute and ruthless in their pursuit of metal glory over the last 16 years. Childhood friends with a collective passion for metal in all its various forms, the quartet have established themselves as one of Europe’s leading thrash metal bands. Sound & Fury refines and noisily redefines the band's sound for a new era.

To celebrate today's record release day in style, followed by an extensive touring schedule with live dates in Europe but also in support of Suicidal Angels on their upcoming UK tour in April now, the band is presenting the song "I Am The One", an anthemic new single fusioning thrash metal with grunge and even blues rock!

Frontman Lenny B. comments:

"'I Am The One' is an example of my favourite styles of music, and so on my roots, combined into one heavy song. I had a friend of mine, who is now actually the bass player in Dust Bolt haha, saying to me: just do what you love, man, and combine it! If not you, who else can bring the blues into thrash?! That was really inspiring to me. It hit the message of the whole album 100 percent. So I kinda did that, went over to the boys and said ‘let’s jam, I got somethin’ HERE.”

"The entire album Sound & Fury is an ode to creativity," Lenny adds. "We all are special. Each and every one of us has got its own story to tell. We finally did that. We’re not trying to be like others. We don’t copy. We try to be our truest selves we can possible be. Without limits. That’s Sound & Fury. And that’s what Dust Bolt stands for."

Order the album here.

Tracklist:

"Leave Nothing Behind"

"I Witness"

"I Am The One"

"New Flame"

"Burning Pieces"

"Sound And Fury"

"Love & Reality"

"Bluedeep"

"Disco Nnection"

"You Make Me Feel (Nothing)"

"Feel The Storm"

"Little Stone"

"Disco Nnection":

"Burning Pieces" video:

"New Flame" lyric video:

"Sound And Fury" video:

"I Witness" video:

The band has announced the following tour dates for 2024:

February

22 - Strom - München, Germany

23 - Helios37 - Köln, Germany

24 - Nachtleben - Frankfurt, Germany

25 - From Hell - Erfurt, Germany

27 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

28 - Bahnhof Pauli - Hamburg, Germany

29 - Lux - Hannover, Germany

March

1 - Rockpalast - Bochum, Germany

2 - L.A. - Cham, Germany

15 - Metal Mammut Festival - Königsbrunn, Germany

21 - Karlsruhe - Stadmitte, Germany

23 - Oilsjt Omploft Festival - Aalst, Belgium

30 - Easter Cross Festival - Oberndorf a. Neckar, Germany

April

18 - P.M.K - Innsbruck, Austria

19 - Explosiv - Graz, Austria

20 - Chelsea - Wien, Austria

26 - Mosh´n´May Festival - Schapen, Germany

27 - Weser Metal Meeting - Reinhardshagen, Germany

June

21 - Full Force Festival - Ferropolis, Germany

July

19 - Baden in Blut Festival - Weil am Rhein, Germany

24 - Tolminator Festival - Tolmin, Slovenia

26 - Headbangers Open Air - Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Germany

27 - Afdreiht un Buten Festival - Vechta, Germany

August

9 - Doibach Open Air - Doibach, Germany

10 - Bucovina Motor Fest - Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei, Romania

24 - Barbeuk Metal Fest - Champtoceaux, France