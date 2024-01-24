DUST BOLT Share "Leave Nothing Behind" Music Video

February 23 will see German metal frontrunners, Dust Bolt, strike back with their new studio album, Sound & Fury, via AFM Records, unleashing a record that refines and noisily redefines the band's sound for a new era.

Today, the band share a video for the new single, "Leave Nothing Behind". Watch below.

Says the band: "Being able to live for dreams is something that takes a lot of risk, a lot of effort, a lot of beatings. Not everybody is able or privileged enough to do that. Still, they take a lot of risks, a lot of efforts, a lot of beatings. Without being on stage. Without being applauded at. This is a song for everybody who is a hidden hero. For anybody, who fights. Day by day. May it be fighting for living, for existence, fighting for your family, fighting, not to loose your job.. even if this means, leaving some of your dreams behind. You are the ones. You are the heroes. Keeping this world alive fighting day by day. We got you. This is for you."

Written during those isolated months of pandemic lockdown, the new record represents the peak of the band’s creativity, and a major leap forward in every department. The first Dust Bolt record to feature new bassist Tom Liebing, alongside Lenny Bruce, guitarist Florian Dehn and drummer Nico Remann, Sound & Fury grew from a long period of self-reflection that began when the world shut down.

Although still rooted in thrash and old school metal, the new record adds dazzling colour and diversity to the band’s trademark sound. With pummelling grooves, spine-tingling dynamics and a startling, part-melodic vocal performance from Lenny Bruce ( who also produced and recorded the new album with an analogue mix by Moritz Enders [Revolverheld, Silbermond]), the new songs mark the beginning of a new era of Dust Bolt destruction. Simultaneously catchier than any previous record and grittier and heavier than before, Sound & Fury is the sound of a great band realising their full potential.

"Starting the process for this record one and a half years ago, we had literally nothing. No money, no budgets, no label, no nothing. Nothing, but a vision. A vision and us," the four-piece recently revealed. "That´s how we started recordings drums in Berlin and that’s how we continued, doing it all by ourself in the end, having me producing the album together with a friend (and so felt fifth band member) in a basement in Munich. Finally, we couldn’t be happier than getting Moritz Enders for the Mix & Mastering on board, too, closing the circle to our ideas and vision. This album marks the beginning of a new era for Dust Bolt. For metal in and from Germany. This is just the beginning."

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklist:

"Leave Nothing Behind"

"I Witness"

"I Am The One"

"New Flame"

"Burning Pieces"

"Sound And Fury"

"Love & Reality"

"Bluedeep"

"Disco Nnection"

"You Make Me Feel (Nothing)"

"Feel The Storm"

"Little Stone"

"Disco Nnection":

"Burning Pieces" video:

"New Flame" lyric video:

"Sound And Fury" video:

"I Witness" video:

The band has announced the following tour dates for 2024:

February

22 - Strom - München, Germany

23 - Helios37 - Köln, Germany

24 - Nachtleben - Frankfurt, Germany

25 - From Hell - Erfurt, Germany

27 - Cassiopeia - Berlin, Germany

28 - Bahnhof Pauli - Hamburg, Germany

29 - Lux - Hannover, Germany

March

1 - Rockpalast - Bochum, Germany

2 - L.A. - Cham, Germany

15 - Metal Mammut Festival - Königsbrunn, Germany

21 - Karlsruhe - Stadmitte, Germany

23 - Oilsjt Omploft Festival - Aalst, Belgium

30 - Easter Cross Festival - Oberndorf a. Neckar, Germany

April

18 - P.M.K - Innsbruck, Austria

19 - Explosiv - Graz, Austria

20 - Chelsea - Wien, Austria

26 - Mosh´n´May Festival - Schapen, Germany

27 - Weser Metal Meeting - Reinhardshagen, Germany

June

21 - Full Force Festival - Ferropolis, Germany

July

19 - Baden in Blut Festival - Weil am Rhein, Germany

24 - Tolminator Festival - Tolmin, Slovenia

26 - Headbangers Open Air - Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Germany

27 - Afdreiht un Buten Festival - Vechta, Germany

August

9 - Doibach Open Air - Doibach, Germany

10 - Bucovina Motor Fest - Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei, Romania

24 - Barbeuk Metal Fest - Champtoceaux, France