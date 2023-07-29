DUST BOLT Unleash "I Witness" Single / Video; New Album To Be Released In February 2024

German bashers Dust Bolt have signed a worldwide record deal with AFM Records. To shorten the wait for their forthcoming album release, the band has unleashed a first single, the furious rager "I Witness".

The band will release their long-awaited fifth studio album, titled Sound & Fury, on February 23, 2024. Pre order here.

Tracklist:

"Leave Nothing Behind"

"I Witness"

"I Am the One"

"New Flame"

"Burning Pieces"

"Sound and Fury"

"Love & Reality"

"Bluedeep"

"Disco Nnection"

"You Make Me Feel (Nothing)"

"Feel the Storm"

"Little Stone"