DUST BOLT Unleash "I Witness" Single / Video; New Album To Be Released In February 2024

July 29, 2023, 45 minutes ago

German bashers Dust Bolt have signed a worldwide record deal with AFM Records. To shorten the wait for their forthcoming album release, the band has unleashed a first single, the furious rager "I Witness".

The band will release their long-awaited fifth studio album, titled Sound & Fury, on February 23, 2024. Pre order here.

Tracklist:

"Leave Nothing Behind"
"I Witness"
"I Am the One"
"New Flame"            
"Burning Pieces"            
"Sound and Fury"            
"Love & Reality"            
"Bluedeep"            
"Disco Nnection"            
"You Make Me Feel (Nothing)"    
"Feel the Storm"
"Little Stone"        



