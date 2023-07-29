DUST BOLT Unleash "I Witness" Single / Video; New Album To Be Released In February 2024
July 29, 2023, 45 minutes ago
German bashers Dust Bolt have signed a worldwide record deal with AFM Records. To shorten the wait for their forthcoming album release, the band has unleashed a first single, the furious rager "I Witness".
The band will release their long-awaited fifth studio album, titled Sound & Fury, on February 23, 2024. Pre order here.
Tracklist:
"Leave Nothing Behind"
"I Witness"
"I Am the One"
"New Flame"
"Burning Pieces"
"Sound and Fury"
"Love & Reality"
"Bluedeep"
"Disco Nnection"
"You Make Me Feel (Nothing)"
"Feel the Storm"
"Little Stone"