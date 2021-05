Dvne have released a guitar playthrough video for "Sì-XIV", from their sophomore album, Etemen Ænka, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch below:

Etemen Ænka can be ordered here.

Etemen Ænka tracklisting:

"Enûma Eliš"

"Towers"

"Court Of The Matriarch"

"Weighing Of The Heart"

"Omega Severer"

"Adræden"

"Sì-XIV"

"Mleccha"

"Asphodel"

"Satuya"

"Towers" video:

"Sì-XIV" video:

(Photo - Calum McMillan)