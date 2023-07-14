DYING FETUS Announce "Make Them Beg For Death" Tour With Support From THE ACACIA STRAIN, DESPISED ICON, CREEPING DEATH, TACTOSA
July 14, 2023, 58 minutes ago
Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, return with their new album, Make Them Beg For Death, out September 8. The band have announced the "Make Them Beg For Death" US Tour, with support from The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa.
The 26-date trek will make stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago before concluding in Baltimore on November 18. Tickets on sale now.
Dates:
October
17 - Cincinnati. OH - Bogarts
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
19 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
21 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819
22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
24 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee
November
1 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
3 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace OF Spades
5 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric At Skyway
12 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
14 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
15 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall
17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
Recorded in Baltimore with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse), Make Them Beg For Death contains every Dying Fetus hallmark. The veteran death metal band’s ninth album is fast, intense, and brimming with unstoppable grooves. Watch the “Feast Of Ashes” video, directed by Blvckbox Studios, below.
Make Them Beg For Death delivers savage beatdowns equally designed to pulverize and mesmerize. “It follows on from where 'Wrong One To Fu*k With' left off,” drummer Trey Williams promises. “We don’t need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We’ve got the big guns, and we’ve proven that. It’s all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak.”
Monstrous riffs, blast beats, unstoppable hooks, and earth-moving grooves define their catalog. “We put our own twist on death metal,” explains co-vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher, “We were like most bands, starting in the garage, drinking beer, having a little fun on the weekend, finding the right amps through trial and error. We blended aspects of bands we liked – Suffocation, Obituary, Deicide, and Cannibal Corpse, among others; the dual vocal approach of Carcass – and made them our own. ‘Let’s make it moshy, let’s make it slammy'."
To the men of Dying Fetus, the mission is straightforward. “The philosophy is the same now as it was when the band started,” Gallagher confirms, “To write catchy riffs and to make it memorable. Whatever style of music you’re doing, make it something people want to hear repeatedly.”
Make Them Beg For Death’s deluxe one-time press CD boxset edition is strictly limited to 2,000 copies worldwide includes CD, woven patch and 18" x 18" album art poster all housed in a custom, rigid board box.
Make Them Beg For Death physical pre-orders of LP/Deluxe CD/CD/CS are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads / streaming / pre-save here.
Make Them Beg for Death tracklisting:
"Enlighten Through Agony"
"Compulsion For Cruelty"
"Feast Of Ashes"
"Throw Them In The Van"
"Unbridled Fury"
"When The Trend Ends"
"Undulating Carnage"
"Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat"
"Hero’s Grave"
"Subterfuge"
"Feast Of Ashes" video:
(Photo - Tracey Brown)