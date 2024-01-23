DYING FETUS Announce North American Headline Tour, Debut "Throw Them In The Van" Music Video
January 23, 2024, 40 minutes ago
Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, are stoked to announce a spring tour starting April 25 in Silver Spring, MD and finishing up May 26 in Nashville, TN. Tour support will come from Full Of Hell (4/25 - 5/19), 200 Stab Wounds, Kruelty and Psycho-Frame (5/22 - 5/26).
Tickets go on Friday, January 26, starting at 10 AM, local time. Knotfest pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 23 at 12 PM, EST with password: DFDEATH24. A full list of tour dates is available below.
To celebrate the tour announcement and the recent release of Make Them Beg For Death, the band has shared a new single, appropriately titled, "Throw Them In The Van," and it is accompanied by a new music video. Find the clip below.
Tour dates:
April
25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
26 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
27 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance
28 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
30 - Quebec City, PQ - Theatre Capitole
May
1 - Montréal, PQ - Beanfield Theatre
2 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
3 - London, ON - London Music Hall
4 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
5 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City
7 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom
8 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
13 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis
14 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
15 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
17 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
22 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
23 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
24 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
25 - Louisville, KY - Portal
26 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl
- with Full of Hell (4/25 - 5/29)
- with 200 Stab Wounds, Kruelty & Psycho-Frame (5/22 - 5/26)
Order the Make Them Beg For Death album here.
Make Them Beg for Death tracklisting:
"Enlighten Through Agony"
"Compulsion For Cruelty"
"Feast Of Ashes"
"Throw Them In The Van"
"Unbridled Fury"
"When The Trend Ends"
"Undulating Carnage"
"Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat"
"Hero’s Grave"
"Subterfuge"
"Throw Them In The Van" video:
“Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat” visualizer:
"Feast Of Ashes" video: