DYING FETUS Announce North American Headline Tour, Debut "Throw Them In The Van" Music Video

Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, are stoked to announce a spring tour starting April 25 in Silver Spring, MD and finishing up May 26 in Nashville, TN. Tour support will come from Full Of Hell (4/25 - 5/19), 200 Stab Wounds, Kruelty and Psycho-Frame (5/22 - 5/26).

Tickets go on Friday, January 26, starting at 10 AM, local time. Knotfest pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 23 at 12 PM, EST with password: DFDEATH24. A full list of tour dates is available below.

To celebrate the tour announcement and the recent release of Make Them Beg For Death, the band has shared a new single, appropriately titled, "Throw Them In The Van," and it is accompanied by a new music video. Find the clip below.

Tour dates:

April

25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

26 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

27 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

28 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

30 - Quebec City, PQ - Theatre Capitole

May

1 - Montréal, PQ - Beanfield Theatre

2 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

5 - Buffalo, NY - Electric City

7 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

8 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

10 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

13 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis

14 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

15 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

17 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

22 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

23 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

24 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

25 - Louisville, KY - Portal

26 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl

- with Full of Hell (4/25 - 5/29)

- with 200 Stab Wounds, Kruelty & Psycho-Frame (5/22 - 5/26)

Order the Make Them Beg For Death album here.

Make Them Beg for Death tracklisting:

"Enlighten Through Agony"

"Compulsion For Cruelty"

"Feast Of Ashes"

"Throw Them In The Van"

"Unbridled Fury"

"When The Trend Ends"

"Undulating Carnage"

"Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat"

"Hero’s Grave"

"Subterfuge"

"Throw Them In The Van" video:

“Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat” visualizer:

"Feast Of Ashes" video: