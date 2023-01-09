DYING FETUS Announce The Chaos & Carnage 2023 Co-Headline Tour With SUICIDE SILENCE
January 9, 2023, an hour ago
Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, have announced the Chaos & Carnage US co-headline tour with Suicide Silence. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM, EST. Additional support is provided by Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisuabogg, Crown Magnetar & Slay Squad. A full list of dates can be found below.
Dying Fetus recently released the crushing track, “Compulsion For Cruelty”. Watch the music video below, and listen/save “Compulsion For Cruelty” on all streaming services, here.
Tour dates:
April
7 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
13 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
15 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
16 - Reading, PA - Reverb
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mountain View Amp.
19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
20 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
26 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
27 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
(Photo - Scott Kinkade)