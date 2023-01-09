DYING FETUS Announce The Chaos & Carnage 2023 Co-Headline Tour With SUICIDE SILENCE

Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, have announced the Chaos & Carnage US co-headline tour with Suicide Silence. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM, EST. Additional support is provided by Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisuabogg, Crown Magnetar & Slay Squad. A full list of dates can be found below.

Dying Fetus recently released the crushing track, “Compulsion For Cruelty”. Watch the music video below, and listen/save “Compulsion For Cruelty” on all streaming services, here.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

13 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

15 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

16 - Reading, PA - Reverb

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mountain View Amp.

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

20 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

27 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)