DYING FETUS Announce US Fall Headline Tour With Support From TERROR, BRAND OF SACRIFICE, VITRIOL

Brutal death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, have announced US fall headline tour dates beginning October 26 and ending November 20. Direct support will be provided by Terror, Brand Of Sacrifice, and Vitriol. Tickets are on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 AM, EST.

Additionally, Dying Fetus will be performing select appearances before the tour at Psycho Las Vegas in August and in September with Code Orange (in Pittsburgh) and two additional East Coast headline shows.

Dying Fetus tour dates:

August

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

September

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre (w/ Code Orange)

25 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

26 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

US Headline Tour:

October

26 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

27 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

28 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

29 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

30 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete’s

November

1 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

2 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

4 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

5 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

10 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s Music Diner

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

12 - Reading, PA - Reverb

13 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

14 - Albany, NY - Empire

16 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Music Venue

17 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom

18 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

19 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

20 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)