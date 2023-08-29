DYING FETUS Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, performed at the 2023 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival on August 18. ARTE Concert has uploaded video of the band's full set, which can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"One Shot, One Kill"

"Subjected To A Beating"

"We Are Your Enemy"

"Unbridled Fury"

"In The Trenches"

"Grotesque Impalement"

"Compulsion For Cruelty"

"Praise The Lord (Opium Of The Masses)"

"Your Treachery Will Die With You"

"From Womb To Waste"

"Wrong One To Fuck With"

Dying Fetus return with their new album, Make Them Beg For Death, out September 8. Recorded in Baltimore with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse), Make Them Beg For Death contains every Dying Fetus hallmark. The veteran death metal band’s ninth album is fast, intense, and brimming with unstoppable grooves.

Make Them Beg For Death delivers savage beatdowns equally designed to pulverize and mesmerize. “It follows on from where 'Wrong One To Fu*k With' left off,” drummer Trey Williams promises. “We don’t need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We’ve got the big guns, and we’ve proven that. It’s all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak.”

Monstrous riffs, blast beats, unstoppable hooks, and earth-moving grooves define their catalog. “We put our own twist on death metal,” explains co-vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher, “We were like most bands, starting in the garage, drinking beer, having a little fun on the weekend, finding the right amps through trial and error. We blended aspects of bands we liked – Suffocation, Obituary, Deicide, and Cannibal Corpse, among others; the dual vocal approach of Carcass – and made them our own. ‘Let’s make it moshy, let’s make it slammy'."

To the men of Dying Fetus, the mission is straightforward. “The philosophy is the same now as it was when the band started,” Gallagher confirms, “To write catchy riffs and to make it memorable. Whatever style of music you’re doing, make it something people want to hear repeatedly.”

Make Them Beg For Death’s deluxe one-time press CD boxset edition is strictly limited to 2,000 copies worldwide includes CD, woven patch and 18" x 18" album art poster all housed in a custom, rigid board box.

Make Them Beg For Death physical pre-orders of LP/Deluxe CD/CD/CS are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads / streaming / pre-save here.

Make Them Beg for Death tracklisting:

"Enlighten Through Agony"

"Compulsion For Cruelty"

"Feast Of Ashes"

"Throw Them In The Van"

"Unbridled Fury"

"When The Trend Ends"

"Undulating Carnage"

"Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat"

"Hero’s Grave"

"Subterfuge"

"Feast Of Ashes" video:

Dying Fetus have announced the "Make Them Beg For Death" US Tour, with support from The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa. The 26-date trek will make stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago before concluding in Baltimore on November 18. Tickets on sale now.

Dates:

October

17 - Cincinnati. OH - Bogarts

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

November

1 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

3 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace OF Spades

5 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric At Skyway

12 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

14 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

15 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live