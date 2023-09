DYING FETUS - Make Them Beg For Death Album Streaming In Its Entirety

Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, have released their new album, Make Them Beg For Death. Recorded in Baltimore with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse), Make Them Beg For Death contains every Dying Fetus hallmark. The veteran death metal band’s ninth album is fast, intense, and brimming with unstoppable grooves. Find a full album audio stream below.

Order the new album here.

Make Them Beg for Death tracklisting:

"Enlighten Through Agony"

"Compulsion For Cruelty"

"Feast Of Ashes"

"Throw Them In The Van"

"Unbridled Fury"

"When The Trend Ends"

"Undulating Carnage"

"Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat"

"Hero’s Grave"

"Subterfuge"

Album stream:

“Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat” visualizer:

"Feast Of Ashes" video:

Dying Fetus have announced the "Make Them Beg For Death" US Tour, with support from The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death, and Tactosa. The 26-date trek will make stops in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago before concluding in Baltimore on November 18. Tickets on sale now.

Dates:

October

17 - Cincinnati. OH - Bogarts

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

20 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

21 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

22 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

24 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

26 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

28 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

30 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre

31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee

November

1 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

3 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace OF Spades

5 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

10 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric At Skyway

12 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

14 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

15 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

(Photo - Tracey Brown)