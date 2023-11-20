DYING FETUS Release Live Drum-Cam Video From Rochester Concert

Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, brought their "Make Them Beg For Death" tour to Water Street Music Hall in Rochester, NY on November 15. Watch drum-cam footage of Trey Williams performing "Unbridled Fury", "Grotesque Impalement", and "Feast Of Ashes" below:

Dying Fetus released their new album, Make Them Beg For Death, earlier this year. Recorded in Baltimore with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse), Make Them Beg For Death contains every Dying Fetus hallmark. The veteran death metal band’s ninth album is fast, intense, and brimming with unstoppable grooves. Find a full album audio stream below.

Make Them Beg for Death tracklisting:

"Enlighten Through Agony"

"Compulsion For Cruelty"

"Feast Of Ashes"

"Throw Them In The Van"

"Unbridled Fury"

"When The Trend Ends"

"Undulating Carnage"

"Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat"

"Hero’s Grave"

"Subterfuge"

Album stream:

“Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat” visualizer:

"Feast Of Ashes" video: