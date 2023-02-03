DYING FETUS Release "Unbridled Fury" Digital Single And Music Video; European Headline Tour Kicks Off Tonight
February 3, 2023, an hour ago
Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, have released the brutal new digital single and video for “Unbridled Fury”. Listen on all streaming services here.
Watch the Eric Richter-directed videofor "Unbridled Fury" below:
Dying Fetus begin their European Tour 2023 headline tour tonight. Support is provided by Nasty, Cabal & Frozen Soul.
Dying Fetus recently announced the Chaos & Carnage US co-headline tour with Suicide Silence. Additional support is provided by Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisuabogg, Crown Magnetar & Slay Squad. A full list of dates can be found below.
Tour dates:
April
7 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
13 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
15 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
16 - Reading, PA - Reverb
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mountain View Amp.
19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
20 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater
21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
26 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
27 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre
30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
(Photo - Scott Kinkade)