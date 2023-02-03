DYING FETUS Release "Unbridled Fury" Digital Single And Music Video; European Headline Tour Kicks Off Tonight

Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, have released the brutal new digital single and video for “Unbridled Fury”. Listen on all streaming services here.

Watch the Eric Richter-directed videofor "Unbridled Fury" below:

Dying Fetus begin their European Tour 2023 headline tour tonight. Support is provided by Nasty, Cabal & Frozen Soul.

Dying Fetus recently announced the Chaos & Carnage US co-headline tour with Suicide Silence. Additional support is provided by Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisuabogg, Crown Magnetar & Slay Squad. A full list of dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

April

7 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

8 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

13 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

15 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

16 - Reading, PA - Reverb

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mountain View Amp.

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

20 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

24 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

26 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

27 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

29 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)