DYING FETUS To Release Make Them Beg For Death Album In September; "Feast Of Ashes" Music Video Streaming

Death metal overlords, Dying Fetus, return with their new album, Make Them Beg For Death, out September 8.

Recorded in Baltimore with longtime producer Steve Wright and mixed by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse), Make Them Beg For Death contains every Dying Fetus hallmark. The veteran death metal band’s ninth album is fast, intense, and brimming with unstoppable grooves. Watch the “Feast Of Ashes” video, directed by Blvckbox Studios, below.

Make Them Beg For Death delivers savage beatdowns equally designed to pulverize and mesmerize. “It follows on from where 'Wrong One To Fu*k With' left off,” drummer Trey Williams promises. “We don’t need to participate in the technical death metal arms race. We’ve got the big guns, and we’ve proven that. It’s all about pointing them in the right direction, so to speak.”

Monstrous riffs, blast beats, unstoppable hooks, and earth-moving grooves define their catalog. “We put our own twist on death metal,” explains co-vocalist/guitarist John Gallagher, “We were like most bands, starting in the garage, drinking beer, having a little fun on the weekend, finding the right amps through trial and error. We blended aspects of bands we liked – Suffocation, Obituary, Deicide, and Cannibal Corpse, among others; the dual vocal approach of Carcass – and made them our own. ‘Let’s make it moshy, let’s make it slammy'."

To the men of Dying Fetus, the mission is straightforward. “The philosophy is the same now as it was when the band started,” Gallagher confirms, “To write catchy riffs and to make it memorable. Whatever style of music you’re doing, make it something people want to hear repeatedly.”

Make Them Beg For Death’s deluxe one-time press CD boxset edition is strictly limited to 2,000 copies worldwide includes CD, woven patch and 18" x 18" album art poster all housed in a custom, rigid board box.

Make Them Beg For Death physical pre-orders of LP/Deluxe CD/CD/CS are available via Relapse.com here. Digital downloads / streaming / pre-save here.

Make Them Beg for Death tracklisting:

"Enlighten Through Agony"

"Compulsion For Cruelty"

"Feast Of Ashes"

"Throw Them In The Van"

"Unbridled Fury"

"When The Trend Ends"

"Undulating Carnage"

"Raised In Victory / Razed In Defeat"

"Hero’s Grave"

"Subterfuge"

"Feast Of Ashes" video:

Dying Fetus return to US stages this fall from October 17 to November 19 with The Acacia Strain, Despised Icon, Creeping Death & Tactosa to support the release of Make Them Beg For Death. Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10 AM, local time.

Additionally, Dying Fetus begin their Summer EU tour at the end of the month on July 25 through August 20. Includes festival appearances at Wacken Open Air, Rockstadt Extreme, Brutal Assault, Party San, Alcatraz Open Air, Summer Breeze, & Motocultor.

(Photo - Tracey Brown)