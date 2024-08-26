DYNAZTY Live At Summer Breeze 2024; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

On August 15, Sweden's melodic metal overlords, Dynazty, performed at Summer Breeze 2024 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. ARTE Concert has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set. Watch below.

Setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"Power Of Will"

"Firesign"

"Natural Born Killer"

"Waterfall"

"Presence Of Mind"

"The Human Paradox"

"Heartless Madness"

Dynazty recently presented a brand new single, and first harbinger of a new studio album soon to be unleashed.

On their new track "Devilry Of Ecstasy", Dynazty strike back with an irrepressible power and colossal, epic sound the band is known and loved for. Ever since their formation in 2008, Dynazty’s career may read like a fairytale, but is the result of a hard-working, ambitious band. Countless tours all over Europe with acts alike Sabaton, Battle Beast or Pain to name just a few, an incredibly successful back catalogue of eight chart-breaking albums, millions of streams on digital platforms prove: Dynazty not only captures the Zeitgeist of modern melodic metal, but their newest song showcases that the band is about to even double-down on all expectations and success with album number nine.

"We are extremely excited to finally return with new music and what will be the start of the next chapter of Dynazty," says vocalist Nils Molin. "'Devilry Of Ecstasy' will act as a 3.5 minute thrill-ride and prologue of what’s to come, serving a cautionary tale and reminder of an age old truth: Not all that glitters is gold. ”Beware the devilry of ecstasy!"

Watch out for many more album details to be revealed in the months ahead, and get the new Dynazty song, out now on all digital streaming services here. Watch the video for "Devilry Of Ecstasy" below:

Dynazty is:

Nils Molin: vocals

Love Magnusson: guitar

Mikael Lavér: guitar

Jonathan Olsson: bass

Georg Härnsten Egg: drums