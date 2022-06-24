DYNAZTY Release "Natural Born Killer" Music Video

Fans have been patiently awaiting the band’s upcoming magnum opus, but this summer, your wait is finally over: August 26 will see Swedish melodic metal force Dynazty release their brand new album, Final Advent, via AFM Records.

As previously-released, first album singles already proved, the Final Advent will mark the band’s most cohesive, imaginative, complex and at the same time most homogeneous album to date in Dynazty’s over 10-year career. Today, the Swedes have shared a brand new video clip for the epic track "Natural Born Killer", directed by Patric Ulleaus of Revolver Film Company in Gothenborg, who already worked with acts such as In Flames, Evergrey, or Amaranthe to name just a few.

Says vocalist Nils Molin: “Each song on the album has very individual lyrics. Some are short stories within a short song structure, such as ‘Yours’, whereas ‘Power Of Will’ or ‘Natural Born Killer’ have a message. ‘Natural Born Killer’ warns of the dangers of blindly obsessing about and idealizing another person."

There are plenty of reasons why musicians succeed in getting the optimum out of their creative talent. In case of Swedish melodic metal act Dynazty and their forthcoming, eighth studio album, Final Advent, the extra time forced upon them by the pandemic may have been one important factor, but it would be short-sighted to attribute their impressive new material solely to the time they had to write, record and produce their new offering. At the end of the day, Dynazty appears as an ambitious band who has invested all their talent and experience, combined with a healthy dose of enthusiasm, ambition and tremendous compositional and musical expertise.

Ever since their formation in 2008, Dynazty’s career may read like a fairytale, but is the result of a hard-working band. Countless shows all over Europe with acts alike Sabaton, Battle Beast or Pain to name just a few, an incredibly successful back catalogue of seven chart-breaking albums, millions of streams on digital platforms prove, Dynazty not only captures the Zeitgeist of modern melodic metal, but with the Final Advent the band will even double-down all expectations and success.

Final Advent was produced by the band themselves and primarily recorded in Love Magnusson`s studio in Stockholm, drums were recorded in Denmark at the Hansen Studios (owned by sound icon Jacob Hansen, who also mixed and mastered the album). The cover artwork was designed by Brazilian artist Gustavo Sazes, who has also worked for British Lion (feat. Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris), Kamelot, Firewind, Iced Earth and Nils Molin’s second band, Amaranthe.

Tracklisting:

“Power Of Will”

“Advent”

“Natural Born Killer”

“Yours”

“All The Devils Are Here”

“The White”

“Instinct”

“Achilles Heel”

“Power Of Now”

“Symphony Of Tragedy” (Bonus Track)

"Yours" video:

“Power Of Will” lyric video:

“Advent” video: