DYSTEROL Tells The Story Of A Fictional Serial Killer With New Album Anaemic

The new effort by the melodic death metal force Dystersol will be titled Anaemic and will be released on April 6 via Black Sunset/MDD Records.

Anaemic is a concept album telling the story of the rise and fall of a fictional serial killer. The album was produced by Milan Steinbach at Pointbreak Recordings and mastered by Nicholas Zampiello/New Alliance East Mastering.

The result is 12 songs that can inspire friends of death metal as well as modern metal styles with massive riffing, driving grooves, hammering blasts and vocals between screams and growls.

The band states: “For our 10th band anniversary in 2023, we are excited to announce that our third LP will finally see the light of day. Anaemic, a concept album about the rise and fall of a fictitious serial killer, will be released on April 6 via Black Sunset/MDD Records. With this record, we have decided to move into a harder and musically more complex direction, so the genre of Anaemic can best be described as modern melodic death metal.”

Check out the title track to their 2018 album – The Fifth Age Of Man.