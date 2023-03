E-Force – featuring former Voivod vocalist Eric Forrest – have announced an August/September Canadian tour dubbed “Voivod Revisited”.

More information about the tour will be announced soon.

Dates:

August

17 – London, ON

18 – Hamilton, ON

19 – Toronto, ON

24 – Quebec City, QC

25 – Montreal, QC

26 – Ottawa, ON

September

1 – St. John’s NB

2 – Halifax, NS