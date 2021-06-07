EAGLES Add Six Hotel California Concerts To 2021 Tour

Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – have added six Hotel California concerts to its 2021 tour in Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., produced by Live Nation.

August

22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

24 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

27 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

31 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

September

1 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

Each night’s concert will feature a Hotel California set accompanied by an orchestra and choir followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM, with a brief intermission. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 18, at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.com. All times are local.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, June 14, at 10 AM, local time through Thursday, June 17, at 10 PM, local time. This early on sale access is one of many highlights from American Express' Membership Week, five days dedicated of exciting offers and experiences that will bring to life the value of being #withAmex.

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Ron Koch)