EAGLES Co-Writer J. D. SOUTHER Gives PROFESSOR OF ROCK First-Hand Account Of Band's BOB SEGER-Assisted Final #1 Hit; Video

"Up next, an interview with one of the most prolific songwriters in history… J.D. Souther. He co-wrote many hits for the biggest-selling American band ever, the Eagles. Today he tells the first-hand account of the Eagles' #1 hit sung by Glenn Frey and Don Henley that was a full-on brawl. The 1980 classic, 'Heartache Tonight'. Coming from the multi-million-selling 1976 classic Hotel California, this hit was written and recorded when the band was at each other’s throats and about to break up. This song came out of a jam session with Glenn Frey and J.D. Souther, but they couldn’t nail down the chorus, so later Glenn called a famous buddy, Bob Seger, and he sang the song over the phone… amazingly, Seger sang back exactly what they needed to finish it. It became the band’s last #1 hit from their album The Long Run. Also, the story of the fight that ended the band between Glen and Don Felder. Get the story straight from the legend, next on Professor Of Rock."