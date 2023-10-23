EAGLES Co-Writer J.D. SOUTHER Talks To PROFESSOR OF ROCK About The Anxiety And Pressure The Band Had Trying To Maintain Their Legendary Status; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up, Eagles were the most popular band in the world when they released the landmark 70s album Hotel California... It became a #1 hit and made them even bigger with two huge hits, the title track and 'New Kid In Town'. Don Henley and Glenn Frey and company were on fire... the irony here is that this #1 song was the band singing about getting replaced by an up and coming artist and becoming forgotten. Next, one of the legendary songwriters behind New Kid In Town, J.D. Souther, who co-wrote three of the Eagles' #1 hits, tells us the anxiety and pressure the band had trying to maintain their top-of-the-charts status and we’ll find out if they remained on top or faded away... on Professor Of Rock."